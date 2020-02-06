Emmaus (EMMA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA to provide updates on its efforts to expand the presence of its key drug Endari throughout the global sickle cell disease (SCD) marketplace when it reports fourth-quarter 2019 results.

In the last reported quarter, Emmaus came up with a positive earnings surprise of 28.57%.

Shares of Emmaus have slumped 89.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.4%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.

Key Updates

Emmaus’s key marketed drug is Endari (L-glutamine oral powder), which is indicated to reduce the acute complications of SCD in adult and pediatric patients aged five years or above.

Earlier this week, the company announced preliminary results and reported gross sales of $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, representing an 11.4% sequential increase based on total boxes shipped. The sales figure mainly includes revenues from Endari.

Other than this, the company withdrew its marketing authorization application (MAA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Endari for the treatment of SCD. We expect updates on the refilling of the application in the quarter.

The company will provide updates on the commercialization progress it is making in the United States with its distributors as well as new agreements with several GPOs.

Last month, the company announced the top-line preliminary results from the pilot/phase I study for the treatment of diverticulosis. The study is utilizing the same pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine (PGLG) oral powder used in Endari to evaluate the change in the number, shape and size of colonic diverticula and assess safety. The first patient had a colonoscopy at the start of the study and another colonoscopy after six months of taking 15 grams of PGLG twice a day.

What Does the Zacks Model Unveil?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Emmaus this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Emmaus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the Most Accurate Estimate are pegged at a loss of 84 cents.

Zacks Rank: It currently has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

