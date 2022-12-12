US Markets
Emma Tucker named next editor-in-chief of Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Helen Coster and Dawn Chmielewski for Reuters ->

By Helen Coster and Dawn Chmielewski

Dec 12 (Reuters) - News Corp NWSA.O named Sunday Times editor Emma Tucker the new editor of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires on Monday. She becomes the first woman to lead the 133-year-old business publication.

She replaces Matt Murray, whose four-year tenure at the top of the newspaper's masthead has been marked by ambitious coverage. Murray will take on new projects in a senior role at News Corp, reporting to Chief Executive Robert Thomson, the company said in a news release.

(Reporting by Helen Coster in New York and Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Howard Goller)

