Emles Launches New Active Long/Short ETF, ‘EOPS’

On May 27, 2021, Emles Advisors announced the launch of a new actively managed exchange traded fund, the Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (EOPS). The new fund - managed by Nathan Miller, former equity long/short portfolio manager at NGM Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and RBC Capital – provides institutional investors with access to a hedge fund strategy through an ETF structure.

EOPS is an equity long/short strategy that combines deep value investing and catalyst trading. Mr. Miller has implemented the underlying fund strategy for hedge funds and family offices for over 20 years. EOPS invests in value stocks of North American companies, focusing on “old economy” sectors like industrials, consumer discretionary, and materials. While assets are deployed primarily across equities, the fund has the flexibility to use options, indices, and other transparent and liquid instruments to seek to generate alpha and mitigate risk.

“EOPS provides investors the opportunity to access a true long/short hedge fund strategy and its potential returns through the transparent liquid structure of an ETF,” said Nathan Miller, Portfolio Manager at Emles. “We uncover opportunities where we believe the market is wrong about the prospects for companies, allowing us to ‘avoid the herd’- we can move against the consensus either when investors seem too pessimistic about a company and deflate its stock price or when euphoria sets in and pushes a stock’s price too high.”

The fund’s ability to take both long and short positions allows for return potential and risk management on both sides of the equation. As such, EOPS seeks to be an effective portfolio option for investors looking to enhance their total return potential across market cycles and preserve capital in more challenging markets.

“Emles has already created differentiated index-based products that seek to address today’s investment challenges,” said Gabriel Hammond, CEO of Emles. “With the launch of our actively managed Alpha Opportunities ETF, we’re excited to expand our suite of offerings and provide investors with an even more flexible approach to uncover and capture return opportunities.”

Today's launch of EOPS joins the current list of Emles ETF offerings

Emles Advisors is an asset manager dedicated to developing unique, differentiated investment strategies for retail investors, financial advisors, and institutional clients. Founded by Gabriel Hammond and Dave Saxena, the Emles team combines its collective experience, ingenuity, and thoughtful research to provide investors with creative solutions to meet today’s investment challenges.

