Emles Launches Defensive Allocation and Luxury ETFs

Asset management firm Emles Advisors has expanded on its exchange traded fund suite with two new strategies, one aimed at the luxury brand theme and another which provides a protective tilt for those wary of economic pullback.

Emles Advisors has launched the Emles Protective Allocation ETF (DEFN) and the Emles Luxury Goods ETF (LUXE), which come with a 0.55% and 0.60% expense ratio, respectively.

Emles was created to broaden investor access to non-traditional asset classes and strategies that are designed to generate attractive, uncorrelated returns with traditional asset allocations.

“We’re building an asset management firm to identify emerging opportunities and incubate asset classes in which others have not yet invested,” Gabriel Hammond, founder of Emles Advisors, said in a note. “There is an entire world of untapped investment opportunities, that have been inaccessible either due to lack of imagination or the wrongful assumption that they are too complicated to execute. Emles changes that.”

The Emles Protective Allocation ETF strategy invests and diversifies across asset classes that have historically preserved capital in periods of financial stress. Consequently, DEFN tries to provide investors competitive returns in benign market environments and aims to protect portfolios in periods of extreme market stress.

“The prospect for market volatility, economic uncertainty, and inflation shocks are always on the investor horizon. The Emles Protective Allocation ETF seeks to act as a portfolio ballast in an effort to provide robust returns during stable conditions, and strong absolute returns in periods of stress,” Hammond said.

The Emles Luxury Goods ETF strategy targets the high growth potential of companies that benefit from increased consumption of luxury goods as a growing global middle-income class sees greater discretionary spending. LUXE is the only ETF to specifically target the global “luxury” industry.

“Consumers in all industries are increasingly adopting a buy less, buy better approach. The Emles Luxury Goods ETF provides investors with a strategy to take advantage of this ‘premiumization’ consumer trend,” Hammond added.

