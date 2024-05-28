EML Payments Witnesses Shift in Major Shareholder

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has experienced a notable change in its substantial holdings following adjustments in the interests of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., according to the latest regulatory filing. Mitsubishi UFJ’s voting power in EML Payments shifted, highlighting an increase from the previous notice, with detailed figures and changes outlined in the document. The adjustments in shareholdings reflect strategic movements within the company’s investor base, signaling potential shifts in investor influence and corporate governance.

