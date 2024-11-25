EML Payments Revamps Constitution Following Shareholder Approval

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.
EML Payments Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved an amendment to the company’s constitution during their 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company, which operates globally across Australia, the UK, Europe, and the US, serves a varied clientele including major banks and retail brands. This development is part of EML’s ongoing efforts to adapt and grow in the competitive financial markets.
