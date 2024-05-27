EML Payments Reports Shift in Substantial Holding

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd has announced a change in its substantial holding, with First Sentier Investors and associated entities adjusting their relevant interests in voting securities. The change, reported in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, reflects a shift in voting power and the control over voting and disposal of securities by the investment manager. This development could impact EML Payments Ltd’s stock performance as investment managers modify their stakes.

For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.