EML Payments Reports Progress at Annual Meeting

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.
EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting significant progress in restructuring efforts, including the completion of a UK remediation program and the sale of Sentential/Nuapay for €32.75 million. The company also addressed challenges with its Irish entity and achieved cost reductions, resulting in a healthier balance sheet and setting the stage for its next growth phase, ‘EML 2.0’.
