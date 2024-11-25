EML Payments Reports Progress at Annual Meeting

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting significant progress in restructuring efforts, including the completion of a UK remediation program and the sale of Sentential/Nuapay for €32.75 million. The company also addressed challenges with its Irish entity and achieved cost reductions, resulting in a healthier balance sheet and setting the stage for its next growth phase, ‘EML 2.0’.

