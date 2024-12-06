News & Insights

EML Payments Ltd. Announces New Securities on ASX

December 06, 2024 — 12:07 am EST

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 1.3 million new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, potentially boosting investor interest and market activity around EML shares. The new securities were issued between November 29 and December 2, 2024.

