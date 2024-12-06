EML Payments Ltd. Announces New Securities on ASX

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
EML Payments Ltd. has announced the quotation of over 1.3 million new fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX. This move is part of their employee incentive scheme, potentially boosting investor interest and market activity around EML shares. The new securities were issued between November 29 and December 2, 2024.
For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.