EML Payments Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

EML Payments Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Mr. Anthony Hynes, who acquired an additional 867,569 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. The acquisition, valued at approximately $518,278, brings Mr. Hynes’ total holding to 917,569 shares. This move reflects strategic interest and confidence by the director in the company’s potential growth.

