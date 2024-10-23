News & Insights

EML Payments Director Increases Shareholding Significantly

October 23, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Mr. Anthony Hynes, who acquired an additional 867,569 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. The acquisition, valued at approximately $518,278, brings Mr. Hynes’ total holding to 917,569 shares. This move reflects strategic interest and confidence by the director in the company’s potential growth.

