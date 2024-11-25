EML Payments Concludes 2024 AGM with Key Approvals

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited, a global payments company, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting with all resolutions, including key director elections and executive compensation plans, being carried by a majority vote. The meeting underscores the company’s robust governance practices and investor confidence as it continues to operate across Australia, the UK, Europe, and the US.

