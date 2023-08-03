EML Payments (ASX:EML) Price Target Decreased by 9.70% to 0.62

The average one-year price target for EML Payments (ASX:EML) has been revised to 0.62 / share. This is an decrease of 9.70% from the prior estimate of 0.69 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 0.74 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.86% from the latest reported closing price of 0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in EML Payments. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EML is 0.01%, an increase of 31.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.49% to 15,545K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,254K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 2,240K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,104K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 15.05% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 978K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.