EML Payments (ASX:EML) Price Target Decreased by 6.71% to 0.69

The average one-year price target for EML Payments (ASX:EML) has been revised to 0.69 / share. This is an decrease of 6.71% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 1.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.27% from the latest reported closing price of 0.71 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,254K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,266K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,245K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IPAY - ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds 2,240K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,734K shares, representing an increase of 22.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EML by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,986K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

