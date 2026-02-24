EML Payments (ASX:EML) Price Target Increased by 14.75% to 1.43

The average one-year price target for EML Payments (ASX:EML) has been revised to $1.43 / share. This is an increase of 14.75% from the prior estimate of $1.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.62% from the latest reported closing price of $0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in EML Payments. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EML is 0.01%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.44% to 13,699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,641K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,231K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,836K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,439K shares , representing a decrease of 21.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,765K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing a decrease of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 14.62% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 725K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares , representing a decrease of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EML by 15.31% over the last quarter.

