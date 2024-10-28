EML Payments Announces New Securities Quotation

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced a new quotation of over 1.16 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX. These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth. This move reflects EML Payments’ ongoing commitment to expanding its market presence.

