News & Insights

Stocks

EML Payments Announces New Securities Quotation

October 28, 2024 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Ltd. has announced a new quotation of over 1.16 million fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX. These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, providing an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s growth. This move reflects EML Payments’ ongoing commitment to expanding its market presence.

For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.