EML Payments Announces Board Resignation and AGM Update

EML Payments Ltd. has announced the resignation of Non-Executive Director Kevin Murphy from its board, effective 19 November 2024. Consequently, a resolution concerning his election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting has been withdrawn, though other meeting details remain unchanged. The board expressed gratitude for Murphy’s contributions during his tenure, highlighting significant achievements under his leadership.

