News & Insights

Stocks

EML Payments Announces Board Resignation and AGM Update

November 18, 2024 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

EML Payments Ltd. has announced the resignation of Non-Executive Director Kevin Murphy from its board, effective 19 November 2024. Consequently, a resolution concerning his election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting has been withdrawn, though other meeting details remain unchanged. The board expressed gratitude for Murphy’s contributions during his tenure, highlighting significant achievements under his leadership.

For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMCHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.