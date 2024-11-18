EML Payments Announces Board Resignation and AGM Update

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
EML Payments Ltd. has announced the resignation of Non-Executive Director Kevin Murphy from its board, effective 19 November 2024. Consequently, a resolution concerning his election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting has been withdrawn, though other meeting details remain unchanged. The board expressed gratitude for Murphy’s contributions during his tenure, highlighting significant achievements under his leadership.
For further insights into AU:EML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.