Emissions platform CYNK handles carbon futures trade of more than 2 mln credits

Adds details on emissions credit producer

NAIROBI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - CYNK, a Kenya-based carbon offsets trading platform, said on Tuesday it had handled a carbon futures trade of more than 2 million credits, its CEO said.

CYNK, which said it is the first carbon offsets exchange in Africa, did not provide details on who the beneficiaries were.

"This trade of over 2 million forward carbon credits shows the trust being rebuilt in the high-quality segment of the voluntary carbon markets after a period of complete loss in confidence in wider markets," Sudhu Arumugam, its chief executive officer, said in a statement.

CYNK said the credits will be created by Kenyan-based Tamuwa, which makes briquettes from agricultural sugarcane waste.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Louise Heavens)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.