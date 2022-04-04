Emissions Must Cap by 2025 — OCEN Invests in Reducers

In a bombshell report from the IPCC that ran over into the weekend and Monday morning, findings were that carbon emissions must cap by 2025 at the very latest to keep global warming as close to 1.5 degrees Celsius as possible, reports CNBC.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has found that if emissions peak by 2025 at the latest, warming would still trend slightly above 1.5°C before settling below it by the end of the century. Failure to contain emissions by 2025 will result in catastrophic global consequences.

“It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5°C,” IPCC Working Group III co-chair Jim Skea said in a statement released with the report. “Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”

The 1.5°C landmark was established during the Paris Agreement in 2015, and the scientific consensus is that any warming beyond that, even incremental small amounts, could result in a tipping point from which there is no return, leading to severe weather events, ecosystem collapse, and other massive changes that would threaten communities across the globe.

“We’re not talking about transition anymore. That ship has sailed — or, more like, failed to sail. Instead, the report is very much focused on transformation,” said Julia Steinberger, ecological economist and professor at Switzerland’s University of Lausanne, as well as a lead author on the IPCC report.

“In terms of a trajectory and also in terms of policies, we are just not on track for 1.5 or even 2 degrees,” Steinberger said.

