EMIS Group (LSE:EMIS) Price Target Decreased by 5.96% to 1,574.62

The average one-year price target for EMIS Group (LSE:EMIS) has been revised to 1,574.62 / share. This is an decrease of 5.96% from the prior estimate of 1,674.33 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,334.70 to a high of 1,854.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.29% from the latest reported closing price of 1,320.00 / share.

EMIS Group Maintains 2.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.67%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMIS Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMIS is 0.13%, a decrease of 26.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.34% to 2,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 489K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HMEAX - Highland Merger Arbitrage Fund holds 381K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing a decrease of 222.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMIS by 70.56% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 329K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 313K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMIS by 5.22% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 256K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 249K shares, representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMIS by 7.94% over the last quarter.

