Emirates to operate limited passenger services to U.S., Asia, North Africa

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emirates said on Monday it planned to operate limited passenger services to Algiers, Tunis, Jakarta, Manila, Taipei, Kabul and Chicago.

It did not say when the flights would operate.

The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

