Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew on Wednesday, sources say

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will lay off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday, sources said, in what would be a second day of redundancies.

An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airline's statement on Tuesday that some employees had been laid off. No further details were provided.

The Dubai state airline laid off hundreds of pilots and thousands of cabin crew on Tuesday in a bid to stave off a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.

More redundancies were expected this week, including both Airbus AIR.PA A380 and Boeing BA.N 777 pilots, the sources said on Tuesday.

