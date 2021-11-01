Emirates to hold talks with Boeing over 777X orders at Dubai Air Show - Chairman

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dubai's airport plans to reopen its last remaining closed concourse in two weeks, allowing it to return to full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said on Monday.

