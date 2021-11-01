Companies
Emirates to hold talks with Boeing over 777X orders at Dubai Air Show - Chairman

Emirates Airline plans to hold talks with Boeing over its orders of 777X aircraft before and during the Dubai Air Show, due this month, company chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said on Monday.

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dubai's airport plans to reopen its last remaining closed concourse in two weeks, allowing it to return to full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said on Monday.

