Emirates Telecommunications raises stake in Britain's Vodafone

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications EAND.AD raised its stake in Vodafone Group VOD.L to 11% on Wednesday, but said it has no plans to make an offer for the British telecoms group.

The United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications service provider, the biggest shareholder in Vodafone, previously held a stake of about 10% in the British company.

Meanwhile, Vodafone had said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer Nick Read was stepping down at the end of the year.

Vodafone, whose shares have lost more than 20% of their value so far this year and have nearly halved during Read's tenure, had warned on profit last month.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.