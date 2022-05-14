Emirates Telecommunications acquires 9.8% stake in Vodafone

May 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC ETISALAT.AD said on Saturday its unit Atlas 2022 Holdings Limited had acquired 2,766 million shares in Vodafone VOD.L.

The United Arab Emirates-based telecommunications service provider now owns 9.8% of Vodafone's issued share capital, it added in a statement.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

