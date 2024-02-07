News & Insights

Emirates Strategic Investments starts selling 5-year sukuk - document

February 07, 2024 — 12:58 am EST

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Emirates Strategic Investments Company, owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, has set initial price guidance for its 5-year sukuk, according to a document reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The firm placed initial price guidance for the debt sale at around 210 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, the document said.

The firm plans to sell benchmark-sized dollar-denominated 5-year senior sukuk under ESIC Sukuk's $2 billion trust certificate issuance programme, the document added.

