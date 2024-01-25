News & Insights

Emirates stake in Vodafone poses national security risk, UK says

January 25, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Paul Sandle and Elizabeth Piper for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emirates Telecommunications' EAND.AD stake in Vodafone VOD.L is a national security risk in respect of the British company's government contracts, Britain said, adding that Vodafone should take steps to manage the risk.

In a statement published online on Jan. 24, Britain said Vodafone should establish a national security committee to oversee sensitive work that could have an impact on the country's national security, and it should meet requirements relating to its board members.

Vodafone did not immediately have a comment on the government statement.

The Emirates group, which is also known as e&, is Vodafone's biggest shareholder, with a holding of around 14%.

Vodafone said in May that e&'s chief executive Hatem Dowidar would join its board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship.

E&, which has operations in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, has built up its stake in Vodafone since an initial investment in May 2022.

