Emirates sees place for Boeing 787 in airline’s fleet- President

Alexander Cornwall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Monday he sees a place for Boeing's 787 aircraft in the Dubai airline's fleet.

Clark also said he told Boeing that the 777X should be tested over a 13-month to 16-month period, adding that he does not expect to have any 777-9 jets in 2020.

Emirates was supposed to receive eight Boeing 777-9 in 2020.

Aircraft manufacturers should not over promise on new aircraft capability, he said at a conference in Dubai.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

