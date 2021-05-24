Emirates says to work closer with flydubai, not merging

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Emirates will work closer with flydubai but the two Dubai state-owned airlines will not merge into a single brand, Emirates' president said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"The brands would remain separate but going forward the airlines would operate far more closer than they have perhaps done in the past," Tim Clark said in a pre-recorded interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)

