Emirates REIT rescinds exchange offer for outstanding sukuk after pushback

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Emirates REIT REIT.DI, a sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, pulled its offer made to holders of its $400 million sukuk to exchange their notes for new paper after failing to gain the required investor support.

Emirates REIT needed a 75% special majority for approval of the voluntary proposal, which sought sukukholders' consent to exchange the outstanding unsecured sukuk with secured ones.

The company said in a statement that 57% of holders were in favour out of the 79% of total investors who voted.

An ad hoc group of creditors hired financial adviser Rothschild and law firm Clifford Chance to help them oppose the terms of the exchange offer.

The ad hoc group welcomed the rescinding of the consent solicitation and said the number of sukuk holders who voted made up 45% of the total.

"In light of the company's weak liquidity, the ad hoc group would encourage Equitativa to respond to its request for a meeting to commence discussions towards achieving a consensual deal, which would be in the best interest of Emirates REIT, certificateholders and shareholders," the ad hoc group said. Equitativa, the manager of Emirates REIT.

Houlihan Lokey was hired by the company last year to advise its board on a strategic review of the fund.

Arun Reddy, managing director at Houlihan Lokey, said in the statement the offer was "explicitly designed to enhance the tradability of the sukuk" and said they rallied 12% during the offer period, "a sign of the appealing nature of the transaction".

"We will continue to reflect on feedback from the market and work with the company with the aim of addressing the structural issues we observe in the sukuk and equity instruments within the capital structure," he said.

"The ad hoc group strongly believes that a consensual restructuring agreement could provide the company with adequate flexibility to improve governance and undertake a turnaround," it said.

It will also provide certificate holders with adequate downside protection for the incremental risk that certificateholders bear."

