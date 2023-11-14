News & Insights

Emirates president says growing more confident in Boeing 777X

Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

November 14, 2023 — 12:57 am EST

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline President Tim Clark said on Tuesday he was growing more confident in the development and certification scheduleof the Boeing 777-9 and that he expected the 777X to receive Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration around February 2024.

Clark was speaking to reporters at the Dubai Airshow, where on Monday Emirates placed an order for 90 more 777X jets.

Stocks mentioned

BA

