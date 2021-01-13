Companies
Emirates president says Boeing 777x entry to service may slip to 2023 'or even longer'

Emirates Airline President Tim Clark on Wednesday said Boeing Co's 777X might not enter into service with airlines until 2023 or even later.

Boeing has been working on getting the widebody jet, a new version of its popular 777 aircraft, into service in 2022, which is already two years later than planned.

"It is a question of when that aircraft is going to be completed and certified and offered for entry of service. That could be '22, could be '23, it could be even longer," Clark told Reuters in an interview.

"So we will just wait and see as to what Boeing will do with regard to that and we will take a view as to how they fit into the fleet at that particular time."

Boeing could not be immediately reached for comment.

