Emirates picks Thales-made entertainment system for A350 fleet

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thales TCFP.PA on Thursday announced that Emirates chose to equip its future Airbus A350 fleet with a passenger entertainment system made by the French aviation supplier.

"This new fleet of A350's will be equipped with Thales' premier AVANT Up inflight entertainment solution to offer the finest cinematic and personalized customer experience", Thales said in a statement.

The system consists of 4k displays offering over 5,000 television channels, bluetooth connections, Wi-Fi, and various charging ports for portable devices.

Emirates has ordered 50 Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2024.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel)

