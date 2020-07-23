Commodities

Emirates offers pilots, cabin crew 4 months unpaid leave

Contributors
Aziz El Yaakoubi Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANDOUT

Emirates airline is offering some pilots and cabin crew up to four months of unpaid leave, as it strives to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an internal email said.

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Emirates airline is offering some pilots and cabin crew up to four months of unpaid leave, as it strives to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, an internal email said.

The Dubai state-owned carrier, facing a cash crunch caused by the pandemic, has already cut salaries and thousands of jobs, including pilots and cabin crew.

Eligible pilots and cabin crew can take up to four months off between August and November during which they would still receive benefits, such as company-provided accommodation, an internal email seen by Reuters said.

"As a result of recent and unexpected travel restrictions imposed by some countries, an opportunity has arisen to offer our pilots and cabin crew unpaid leave. We have elected to offer this option as a short-term measure to reduce our resources," the email said.

An Emirates spokeswoman confirmed the unpaid leave had been offered.

Emirates is operating a limited number of flights due to border restrictions around the world. It plans to fly to 62 destinations in August compared with 157 destinations prior to the pandemic.

Emirates on Thursday announced it would cover medical costs of up to 150,000 euros ($173,850.00) and quarantine costs of up to 100 euro a day for 14 days for any passengers tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their travel.

The coverage is free of charge, it said.

($1 = 0.8628 euros)

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Alexander Cornwell; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular