Emirates NBD raises A$450 million with kangaroo bonds

Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

February 14, 2023 — 12:47 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, has raised A$450 million ($313.29 million) through an issuance of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 6.1%, a document on the sale showed on Tuesday.

The kangaroo bonds - debt issued in Australia by foreign issuers - will yield 6.122%, the document seen by Reuters showed. On Monday, Emirates NBD began marketing the bonds with an indicative yield of 6.3% and an indicative coupon of 6.25%.

ANZ, Emirates NBD Capital, JPMorgan and Nomura were lead managers for the debt sale.

The bonds were issued under Emirates NBD's A$4 billion ($2.77 billion) Kangaroo Debt Issuance Programme. They are expected to be rated A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch.

($1 = 1.4364 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, Writing by Clauda Tanios; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Clauda.Tanios@thomsonreuters.com;))

