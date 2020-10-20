Emirates NBD Q3 profit slumps 69% on bad debt charges

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU on Tuesday posted a 69% drop in third-quarter profit, as bad debt charges rose in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak while the earnings did not benefit from an asset sale as it did a year ago.

Net profit fell to 1.56 billion dirhams ($424.74 million), from 5 billion dirhams a year earlier when the bottomline was boosted by a stake sale in Network InternationalNETW.L.

Analysts had expected a net profit 1.76 billion for the third quarter, according to a mean estimate from three forecasts on Refinitiv.

Emirates NBD said impairment allowances increased 41% to 2.15 billion dirhams by September-end, from a year earlier.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

