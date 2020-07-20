World Markets

Emirates NBD Q2 profit slumps 58% as pandemic impairments spike

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD on Monday reported a 58% fall in second-quarter profit with the lender taking higher provisions in anticipation of further impact from the coronavirus pandemic on credit conditions.

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest bank Emirates NBD ENBD.DU on Monday reported a 58% fall in second-quarter profit with the lender taking higher provisions in anticipation of further impact from the coronavirus pandemic on credit conditions.

The bank made a net profit of 2 billion dirhams ($544.54 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with a 4.74 billion dirhams last year when it booked a gain of 2.1 bln dirhams from an asset sale.

Emirates NBD said in a statement its impairment allowances increased to 4.2 billion dirhams by June-end, up from 2.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, with an annualised net cost of risk of 172 basis points.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    What Losing U.S. ‘Special Status’ Means for Hong Kong

    Antony Dapiran, attorney and author of “City on Fire,” discusses President Trump ending Hong Kong’s special status with the U.S. and what it means for the city’s people and businesses. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular