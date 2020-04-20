Emirates NBD Q1 profits fall 24% on coronavirus impairment surge

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU said on Monday first-quarter net profit declined 24% year-on-year due to higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.

The bank posted a net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566.29 million) in the quarter, down from 2.74 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, net profit improved by 3%.

"Net operating profit declined 24% y-o-y as the group took additional impairment allowances to increase coverage in anticipation of a deterioration in credit quality in subsequent quarters," Patrick Sullivan, the group chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are feeling the impact of measures aimed at containing the outbreak, which have brought parts of the economy such as tourism and transport to a near halt.

"Regional banks face multiple challenges from low interest rates, low oil prices and lower economic growth due to disruption from COVID-19," said Sullivan.

The operating performance of the bank was good prior to the emergence of the economic impact of COVID-19, he said.

The bank increased impairment allowances to 2.6 billion dirhams, with an increase in the annualised net cost of risk of 210 basis points.

Its non-performing loan ratio was stable at 5.5% in the quarter, and total assets increased by 1% from the end of 2019 to 692 billion dirhams.

"Emirates NBD has a good underlying operating performance, coupled with a robust balance sheet to help navigate these challenges. The group continues to operate with strong liquidity and healthy capital ratios," Sullivan said.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

