Emirates NBD Q1 profit dives 24% as coronavirus-led impairments surge

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's largest lender Emirates NBD ENBD.DU said on Monday its first-quarter net profit declined 24% on-year due to higher provisions the bank took in anticipation of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on credit conditions.

The bank posted a net profit of 2.08 billion dirhams ($566 million) in the quarter, down from 2.74 billion dirhams in the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, however, the lender's net profit improved by 3%.

"Net operating profit declined 24% y-o-y as the group took additional impairment allowances to increase coverage in anticipation of a deterioration in credit quality in subsequent quarters," Patrick Sullivan, the group chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Banks in the United Arab Emirates are feeling the impact of tough containment measures aimed at tackling the pandemic, which also brought parts of the economy to a near halt.

The Dubai emirate - which doesn't have the oil wealth of its neighbour Abu Dhabi - is particularly vulnerable because of an economy heavily reliant on tourism, transport and trade.

Earlier this month, Moody's changed its outlook on the UAE banking system to "negative" from "stable", citing expectations of weakening loan quality and profitability as the outbreak hits the economy.

"The new challenges add to headwinds lenders were already facing amid a subdued economy. UAE banks, however, hold strong capital and ample liquidity, which will help buffer the impact," the ratings agency said.

Emirates NBD increased impairment allowances to 2.6 billion dirhams, with an increase in the annualised net cost of risk of 210 basis points.

Its non-performing loan ratio was stable at 5.5% in the quarter, and total assets increased by 1% from the end of 2019 to 692 billion dirhams.

"Regional banks face multiple challenges from low interest rates, low oil prices and lower economic growth due to disruption from COVID-19," said Sullivan.

The operating performance of the bank was good prior to the emergence of the economic impact of COVID-19, he said.

Profits of the corporate and institutional banking business of the Dubai lender decreased 55% on-year in the first quarter on account of lower loan recoveries and higher impairment allowances.

The bank said that given the uncertainty of the economic environment, the adequacy of impairment allowances will be re-assessed regularly during the year.

"Emirates NBD has a good underlying operating performance, coupled with a robust balance sheet to help navigate these challenges. The group continues to operate with strong liquidity and healthy capital ratios," Sullivan said.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.