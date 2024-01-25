News & Insights

World Markets

Emirates NBD posts 65% profit jump in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

January 25, 2024 — 12:35 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, Dubai's biggest bank by assets, posted on Thursday a 65% increase in full-year profit, as asset growth, a steady low-cost funding base and higher transaction volumes boosted overall income.

The lender said in a statement that profit in 2023 rose to 21.5 billion dirhams ($5.85 billion) from 13 billion a year earlier, while total assets grew 16% to 863 billion dirhams.

Emirates NBD said it would propose a dividend of 120 fils per share.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Kim Coghill)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3469806520;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.