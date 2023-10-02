News & Insights

World Markets

Emirates NBD Bank hires banks for debut green bond issue -document

October 02, 2023 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by Shamsuddin Mohd for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU has mandated banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday as it prepares to issue its debut green bond, a document showed on Monday.

Dubai's largest lender has hired Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, ING and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. HSBC and ING will also act as joint sustainability structuring agents.

Emirates NBD said it is planning to issue a benchmark-sized dollar-denominated 5-year green senior unsecured bond under its $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shamsuddin.Mohd@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.