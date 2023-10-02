Emirates NBD Bank hires banks for debut green bond issue -document

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU has mandated banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday as it prepares to issue its debut green bond, a document showed on Monday.

Dubai's largest lender has hired Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, ING and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. HSBC and ING will also act as joint sustainability structuring agents.

Emirates NBD said it is planning to issue a benchmark-sized dollar-denominated 5-year green senior unsecured bond under its $20 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

