Emirates looks at placing new order for long-haul jets

Credit: REUTERS/RULA ROUHANA

June 06, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday the airline may order more Airbus A350, Boeing 777X or 787 jets as the Dubai-based carrier looks ahead to demand through the 2030s.

"We are looking at both more A350s, more 777-9 and possibly the 787 range," Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of a global airlines meeting.

He declined to discus the number of aircraft involved.

"All I will say is that we are looking at buying a number of extra aircraft," he said.

The Boeing 777X is a planned family of two large twin-engined aircraft including the 400-seat 777-9 and smaller 777-8.

Its entry to service has been delayed by several years amid certification and engine development issues.

Emirates reduced its order for 150 777X to 126 jets as part of a deal that saw the airline order 30 787 Dreamliners in 2019.

Speaking in Istanbul on Tuesday, Clark said he was "perhaps a little more confident" in Boeing's ability to get the new aircraft out, adding he expected to receive the first aircraft in the last quarter of 2025.

