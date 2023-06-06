Emirates looks at placing new order for long-haul jets

Adds quote, detail of fleet plans

ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - Emirates President Tim Clark said on Tuesday the airline may order more Airbus A350, Boeing 777X or 787 jets as the Dubai-based carrier looks ahead to demand through the 2030s.

"We are looking at both more A350s, more 777-9 and possibly the 787 range," Tim Clark told reporters on the sidelines of a global airlines meeting.

He declined to discus the number of aircraft involved.

"All I will say is that we are looking at buying a number of extra aircraft," he said.

The Boeing 777X is a planned family of two large twin-engined aircraft including the 400-seat 777-9 and smaller 777-8.

Its entry to service has been delayed by several years amid certification and engine development issues.

Emirates reduced its order for 150 777X to 126 jets as part of a deal that saw the airline order 30 787 Dreamliners in 2019.

Speaking in Istanbul on Tuesday, Clark said he was "perhaps a little more confident" in Boeing's ability to get the new aircraft out, adding he expected to receive the first aircraft in the last quarter of 2025.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.