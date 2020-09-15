World Markets

Emirates Islamic Bank hires banks for 5-yr dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Emirates Islamic Bank EIB.DU has hired banks to arrange the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

It hired Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, HSBC HSBA.L, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange investor calls that started on Monday ahead of a benchmark issuance, subject to market conditions, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

