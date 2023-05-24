Emirates Investment Authority restructures board

Adds detail

DUBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - The Emirates Investment Authority, the federal sovereign wealth fund of the United Arab Emirates, will restructure its board of directors, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Wednesday.

No further detail was provided in the cabinet meeting statement.

The EIA is chaired by Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was appointed UAE co-vice president alongside Sheikh Mohammed in March.

