Commodities

Emirates got $3.1 bln from Dubai govt as pandemic drove losses

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

State-owned Emirates said on Tuesday Dubai was committed to supporting it through the coronavirus crisis after the airline's holding company plunged to its first annual loss in over three decades.

Adds details from statement

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - State-owned Emirates said on Tuesday Dubai was committed to supporting it through the coronavirus crisis after the airline's holding company plunged to its first annual loss in over three decades.

The Dubai government has injected $3.1 billion into Emirates since the onset of the pandemic, the airline group said in its annual report. It disclosed a $2 billion equity injection last year.

Emirates airline made a 20.28 billion dirham ($5.52 billion) loss for the year, while the group recorded an annual loss of 22.1 billion dirhams, its first in 33 years.

The airline, one of the world's largest prior to the pandemic, saw revenue plunge 66.4% to 30.9 billion dirham as passenger traffic plummeted 88.3% to just 6.5 million

""No one knows when the pandemic will be over, but we know recovery will be patchy," Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jason Neely and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular