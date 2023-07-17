News & Insights

World Markets

Emirates Gold working on return of UAE responsible sourcing accreditation

July 17, 2023 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by Polina Devitt for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Emirates Gold DMCC, one of the largest gold refineries in the Middle East, said on Monday that it was working on getting back to the "good delivery" list, certification scheme that sets responsible sourcing rules.

The United Arab Emirates temporary removed Emirates Gold, which has been operating for 30 years, from its "good delivery" list from July 7, the government website showed last week.

"The suspension of the UAE Good Delivery accreditation is merely a temporary suspension and management are working with the Emirates Bullion Committee to resolve their concerns and have the accreditation reinstated," the refinery said in a statement.

The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) last week also suspended Emirates Gold's affiliate membership until further notice "due to the outcome of the recent LBMA due diligence review."

The LBMA suspension has been purely a reaction to the UAE's suspension, Emirates Gold said in the statement, adding that the refinery strictly follows the LBMA responsible sourcing requirements and the UAE Economy Ministry anti-money laundering rules.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Conor Humphries)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.