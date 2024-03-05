News & Insights

World Markets

Emirates Global Aluminium's 2023 sales dip 15% on lower prices

March 05, 2024 — 12:24 am EST

Written by Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) posted on Tuesday a 14.7% drop in 2023 revenue due to lower global benchmark prices for aluminium, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm's revenue came in at 29.5 billion dirhams ($8.03 billion) in 2023, down from 34.6 billion dirhams a year earlier, while net profit for the year slumped 57% to 3.4 billion dirhams.

Aluminium prices reached a record high of $4,073.50 per metric ton on the LME in March last year as the global economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they fell back as China stepped up production.

EGA, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said that last year its aluminium segment core profit margin fell to 25% compared to 35% in 2022, although it still led major industry peers.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +971 50 2677574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.