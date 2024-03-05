Emirates Global Aluminium's 2023 sales dip 15% on lower prices

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) posted on Tuesday a 14.7% drop in 2023 revenue due to lower global benchmark prices for aluminium, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm's revenue came in at 29.5 billion dirhams ($8.03 billion) in 2023, down from 34.6 billion dirhams a year earlier, while net profit for the year slumped 57% to 3.4 billion dirhams.

Aluminium prices reached a record high of $4,073.50 per metric ton on the LME in March last year as the global economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they fell back as China stepped up production.

EGA, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said that last year its aluminium segment core profit margin fell to 25% compared to 35% in 2022, although it still led major industry peers.

($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)

