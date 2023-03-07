Emirates Global Aluminium's 2022 profit surges to a record $2 bln

DUBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the world's largest aluminium producers, said on Tuesday its annual net profit for 2022 surged 34% to a record of 7.4 billion dirhams ($2.01 billion) on higher prices.

The United Arab Emirates firm said average realised London Metal Exchange price for its metal was $2,715 per tonne.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) reached a decade-high in March last year to $3,985 per tonne, before retreating to a low of $2,080 in September.

"The immediate outlook for aluminium remains under some pressure due to its close correlation to the health of the global economy," Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA's chief executive, was quoted as saying in a statement.

($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

