World Markets

Emirates Food Industries to partially float on Abu Dhabi exchange - WAM

Contributor
Ahmad Elhamy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Emirates Food Industries plans to partially float its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, aiming to expand its operations to support the country's programme for food security, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emirates Food Industries plans to partially float its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, aiming to expand its operations to support the country's programme for food security, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

"We have set an ambitious five-year plan to achieve rapid growth by expanding production scope in the group and investing in the development of this industry," said Wasfi Kasu, CEO of Emirates Food Industries, owned by Abu Dhabi's National Holding.

The Abu Dhabi based company manages the manufacturing and supply of animal feed and milk.

The company is currently establishing a factory to produce and process dairy products in Al Ain, which will start operating in the first quarter of 2022, the news agency said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by David Evans)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular