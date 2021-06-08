Emirates Development Bank tightens guidance for 5-yr dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has tightened guidance for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to around 90 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps, from between 105 and 110 bps, a document showed on Tuesday.

The guidance was tightened after Emirates Development Bank received more than $2 billion in orders, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Emirates NBD Capital ENBD.DU, Standard Chartered STAN.L, Goldman Sachs International GS.N and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 601398.SS are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later in the day.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

