Emirates could swap Boeing 777x for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing BA.N 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday.

"We are assessing our fleet requirement as we speak," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters in Dubai.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

