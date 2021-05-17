Emirates could swap Boeing 777x for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says
DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing BA.N 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday.
"We are assessing our fleet requirement as we speak," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters in Dubai.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)
((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBA
Other TopicsWorld Markets Companies US Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Influential Chinese farm consultancy Cofeed suspends operations without explanation
- EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels processor POET in talks to acquire Flint Hills' ethanol assets -companies
- GRAINS-Corn tumbles on profit-taking, bearish USDA data; soy, wheat follow
- Online watch marketplace Chrono24 explores stock market listing -sources