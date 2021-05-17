Commodities
BA

Emirates could swap Boeing 777x for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ABDEL HADI RAMAHI

Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday.

DUBAI, May 17 (Reuters) - Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing BA.N 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday.

"We are assessing our fleet requirement as we speak," Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum told reporters in Dubai.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

World Markets Companies US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular